Scottie Scheffler had an uncontroversial start to the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship.

Us Weekly confirmed Scheffler, 27, was detained by the Louisville Metro Police on Friday, May 17, after an accident involving a struck pedestrian led to local law enforcement stopping the road outside the Valhalla Golf Club.

“At about 5:07 this morning, in front of Gate 2 at Valhalla Golf Club, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a shuttle bus. LMPD expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the individual who died as a result of that collision. All lanes of traffic at the scene were closed while the fatality investigation occurred,” LMPD said in a statement to Us on Friday. “LMPD personnel were also directing traffic around the scene. While an officer was directing traffic, an encounter with a motorist attempting to make entry into a restricted area ultimately led to the driver being arrested. We are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation. We are appreciative that all parties involved are fully cooperating.”

Due to the accident, LMPD redirected traffic and the PGA delayed the start of the tournament by one hour. As Scheffler attempted to get to the premises, he was stopped by a police officer — who was directing traffic as they dealt with the fatality — but did not follow instructions. He was handcuffed and taken into custody. Scheffler was released the same day and returned to the course to play. The legal matter, however, is not over just yet.

Why Was Scottie Scheffler Arrested?

According to the police report obtained by ESPN, Scheffler was attempting to go to the Valhalla Golf Club for round two of the tournament as Detective Bryan Gillis was directing traffic following the death of an unnamed man died after he was hit by a shuttle bus.

Scheffler reportedly pulled his SUV into the lanes to avoid the traffic backup. Gillis stopped Scheffler and attempted to give the athlete instructions. Scheffler “refused to comply and accelerated forward” which allegedly dragged Gillis to the ground.

The golfer was placed in handcuffs and taken to the local station. He was later released in time to return for the next round of the tournament.

What Happened to the Detective at Scheffler Arrest?

Gillis was taken to the hospital for evaluation and suffered from pain, swelling and abrasions to his left wrist and knees, according to the report. His pants were also “damaged beyond repair,” per the Toronto Sun.

Were There Witnesses?

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington was at the scene and claimed that Scheffler was attempting to drive his car around a crash scene. He reportedly saw the police officer tell Scheffler to stop but the golfer allegedly continued on for 10 or 20 yards.

“The police officer then grabbed at his arm, attempting to pull him out of the car before Scheffler eventually opened the door, at which point the police officer then pulled Scheffler out of the car, pushed him up against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs,” Darlington said. “Scheffler was then walked over to the police car, placed in the back in handcuffs. Very stunned about what was happening. Looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me.’ He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation — it moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively.”

What Was Scheffler Charged With?

Scheffler was charged with a felony for second-degree assault of a police officer. He was also charged with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, which are all misdemeanors.

Does Scheffler Have to Go to Court?

An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, at 9 a.m. ET.

Has Scheffler Addressed the Incident?

Before hitting the golf course, Scheffler broke his silence about his arrest.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” he said in a statement via PGA on Friday. “I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”