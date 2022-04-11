Always by his side! Scottie Scheffler has given credit to wife Meredith Scheffler throughout his golf career.

The professional athlete and his future spouse met when they were teenagers attending Highland Park High School in Texas. The pair exchanged vows in December 2020 and Meredith continued to cheer for Scottie as his career took off.

In April 2022, Meredith caddied for her husband during the Par 3 Contest ahead of the 86th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

“First timers at the Par 3 & it definitely lived up to the hype. Mere is still working on cleaning the grooves …” he captioned a series of photos from the event via Instagram at the time.

The Par 3 Contest was hardly the most exciting part of the 2022 Masters week, however. Scottie earned his green jacket after dominating the tournament. While he was in the lead going into the final round, the golfer revealed that he was feeling anxious on the morning of April 10, 2022. He gave a shout-out to Meredith and their faith for helping him pull through.

“So for me, my identity isn’t a golf score. Like Meredith told me this morning, ‘If you win this golf tournament today, if you lose this golf tournament by 10 shots, if you never win another golf tournament again’ — she goes, ‘I’m still going to love you, you’re still going to be the same person, Jesus loves you and nothing changes,’” Scottie told reporters after he won the 2022 Masters. “All I’m trying to do is glorify God and that’s why I’m here and that’s why I’m in position. So for me, it’s not about a golf score.”

He added that Meredith’s pep talk “100 percent” makes him less on edge. “I have such a great support system, and I’m so blessed,” he said through tears during another moment in the celebration. “I’m so thankful for the sacrifices my support system has had for me in my lifetime, and I’m so glad we could enjoy this moment together.”

