Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has plenty of fans, but his wife, Natalie Lock, is his biggest supporter.

The couple began dating in September 2019. They cemented their relationship one month later, going Instagram with a snap of them hugging on the football field.

“Your newest Broncos fan,” Natalie wrote via Instagram in October 2019. (Drew was initially drafted by the Denver Broncos before moving to the Seahawks in 2022.).

Natalie said yes when the NFL star got down on one knee after nearly three years of dating, and the couple exchanged vows in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2023.

Four months after tying the knot, Drew and Natalie announced they were expanding their family with a sweet pic of the two wearing blue while standing on a beach. In January 2024, the pair welcomed their first baby, son Layton Andrew Lock.

Keep scrolling for Drew and Natalie’s relationship timeline:

October 2019

One month after the couple began dating, they made their romance Instagram official. “Your newest Broncos fan,” Natalie teased.

September 2020

Natalie celebrated the pair’s one-year anniversary with a sentimental tribute.

“With a year full of so many things, loving you has been my favorite,” she wrote via Instagram. “My best friend, soulmate, the greatest man, and everything in between. Happy anniversary cutie, I love you the most always.”

February 2022

“Yesterday I said YES to the love of my entire life!!!” Natalie gushed via Instagram after Drew proposed. “I’m so thankful God created a path for us to walk side by side in for the rest of our lives. Drew, you are, you have been, and you will always be the greatest love I could ever dream of!!”

She continued, “& aside from it being the most amazing day surrounded by friends & family, it was another day I got to spend with you & that is what truly makes my heart so full. I LOVE YOU FIANCÉ !!!!”

April 2023

Drew and Natalie tied the knot at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.

The NFL player gave a glimpse of the wedding via Instagram alongside the caption, “April 2nd, 2023,” with a yellow heart emoji.

August 2023

Natalie revealed her pregnancy with a sweet photo of the couple wearing blue while standing on the beach. Drew was all smiles as he held up a pair of baby sneakers.

“Can’t wait to meet the love of our lives,” Natalie wrote via Instagram with a blue heart emoji.

January 2024

The pair welcomed their first baby, son Layton Andrew Lock, on January 15. Natalie shared a carousel of snaps via social media, including one of Drew kissing her forehead as she held the little one to her chest.

“The sweetest little boy is finally in our arms & we are so in love! Our hearts are forever full,” she wrote via Instagram. “…& to make this day even more special, he arrived on my grandma’s birthday. Our biggest blessing!”