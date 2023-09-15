Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy have filed a response to Michael Oher’s bombshell lawsuit, claiming that they “never intended” to formally adopt him.

The Tuohy family argued in court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 14, that they “never” took “any assumed legal custody” of Oher, now 37. Sean and Leigh Anne, both 63, also “vehemently deny” Oher’s claims “that they intended to legally adopt him.”

Despite their denials, the Tuohys did acknowledge that they “occasionally referred to [Michael] as a son” and “always felt [he] was like a son.” Sean and Leigh Anne made it clear that they had used the word “son” in “the colloquial sense,” claiming that the word did not cause “any irreparable harm, loss, either past present or future or damages” to Oher.

Last month, Oher alleged in a 14-page petition that the Tuohys convinced him to sign a document in 2004 that appointed them as his conservators. At the time, he “consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family,” but the document “in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.” Oher claimed that he only learned in February of this year that the document legally allowed the Tuohys to make business deals in his name.

Related: The Blind Side's Michael Oher and the Tuohy Family: Where Are They Now? Michael Oher and the Tuohy family are back in the news more than a decade after the release of the 2009 movie The Blind Side, which was supposedly based on their life. In August 2023, Oher made bombshell claims about his relationships with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, claiming that he was never officially adopted […]

When referencing the conservatorship in their response, Sean and Leigh Anne claimed that “the NCAA made it clear that the only way [Oher] could attend the Ole Miss [was] if he was part of the Tuohy family in some fashion.”

The couple doubled down on their claims that “there was never an intent to adopt him,” adding that the “conservatorship was the tool chosen to accomplish this goal.”

The Tuohys also claimed Oher was lying about only recently finding out about the conservatorship, calling his timeline “demonstratively false.” However, Sean and Leigh Anne made it clear that they’re “ready, willing, and able to terminate the conservatorship by consent at any time.”

Oher and the Tuohy family rose to fame following the release of the 2009 movie The Blind Side, which was inspired by their lives — and Michael Lewis’ book of the same name.

In his August lawsuit, Oher alleged that he hasn’t seen any money from the film’s success. He is looking for a “fair share of profits,” along with “unspecified compensatory and punitive damages” from the Tuohys.

Related: Not Just Deflategate! Biggest NFL Controversies Through the Years Flag on the play. From Tom Brady’s Deflategate to Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests, the NFL has been at the center of several controversies through the years. In 2016, Kaepernick sparked debates among both fans and fellow players when he didn’t stand for the national anthem before taking the field with the San Francisco 49ers. […]

The Tuohys, for their part, claimed that Oher “agreed” to an “arrangement where each party would get 20 percent of the proceeds paid” for the film.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When news broke of the lawsuit last month, Sean called Oher’s accusations “insulting,” telling the Daily Memphian that the family was “devastated” by the entire situation.

“It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children,” he said at the time. “But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”