Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy Wiping All References to Michael Oher as Their Adopted Son From Website

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohys legal battle with Michael Oher continues.

References to Oher, 37, being Sean and Leigh Anne’s adopted son will be removed from the Memphis couple’s website along with any advertisements for their public speaking engagements, their lawyer told the Associated Press on Wednesday, November 29.

This news comes amid the family’s months-long legal battle, which started in August when Oher — whose life story served as inspiration for the 2009 Oscar-winning film The Blind Sidefiled a suit alleging that Sean and Leigh Anne, both 63, never legally adopted him.

Instead, per Oher’s filing, the Tuohys forced him into a conservatorship in 2004 that gave them legal control over his finances. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, Oher claimed that he consented to the conservatorship “on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family” but further alleged that it actually “provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

Oher sought to terminate the conservatorship and receive a share of any money the Tuohy family was paid from the success of The Blind Side. His lawyers subpoenaed “all documents and communications” in regard to the movie.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to Wipe Michael Oher References From Website
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A Tennessee judge ruled in September to end the 20-year conservatorship and noted that she “cannot believe” it was ever put in place.

When it comes to the film’s profits, however, the Tuohy family filed court documents earlier this month stating that Oher was paid over $138,000 for The Blind Side, despite past claims that he was kept in the dark about earnings made from the film.

Sean and Leigh Anne paid Oher in 10 installments, starting in 2007, which added up to $138,311.01. The final payment of $8,480.10 was made in April of this year, per court documents obtained by People.

“After a 10 percent commission was paid, one-third of this sum was given to Michael Oher by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy,” the docs read. “Checks for 2021 and 2022 have not cleared the Tuohys’ bank accounts.”

The film starred Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne, who along with her husband Sean (Tim McGraw) adopted Oher (Quinton Aaron) after he was placed in a series of foster homes. The movie chronicles Oher’s high school football career and eventual stint in the NFL and was based on the 2006 book of the same name.

Oher has only made one public statement since filing his original lawsuit in August.

“I am disheartened by the revelation shared in the lawsuit today,” the former NFL player stated at the time. “This is a difficult situation for my family and me. I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time. For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment.”

