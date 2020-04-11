Sean Hayes opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about him — including his love for dogs, moving to Los Angeles without ever having visited and the time he got arrested in college. Read on to learn more about the actor.

1. Every couple of years, when no one is around, I heat up a can of peas and eat the whole thing.

2. Growing up in Chicago, in a single-parent home with no heat in the winter, makes me appreciate every single moment, person and success in my life.

3. I’m a workaholic. I wake up at 4 a.m. every day. It drives people crazy.

4. I love dogs. Personally, I think they’re a great alternative to children. I said, personally.

5. I shot over 30 commercials before landing my first feature film role.

6. I’m tech-challenged.

7. I love to write. It’s as fulfilling as acting.

8. I wear a baseball hat almost every day because I don’t have the patience to style my hair.

9. My husband [Scott Icenogle] and I haven’t been apart since the first day we met. That was 14 years ago. Some people might think that makes us codependent; we think it makes us co-independent. It’s easy to be around each other.

10. [One time], my small intestine burst in the middle of the night. I almost died.

11. I’m a classically trained pianist, although I can’t play nearly as well [as I used to].

12. I’m addicted to gaming, but only the mindless iPhone ones that require less than .025 percent of your brainpower.

13. In college, I got arrested for stealing a turkey sandwich from 7-Eleven. I didn’t have any money. And I was hungry.

14. I get horrible anxiety if I have to speak publicly without a script. I’m working on embracing my fear.

15. I don’t like salads. Period.

16. At age 6, we went on a family vacation to San Diego. We drove up to L.A. for the day to watch a taping of Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. Twenty-one years later, I filmed the pilot of Will & Grace on that same stage.

17. With the exception of that one day, I moved to L.A. at age 24 without ever having visited.

18. I’m a big advocate for caregivers. Having been there when my mom had Alzheimer’s, I know that the time it takes to care for someone you love has a huge impact on your life.

19. I love real estate. I could look at houses all day and imagine how they look inside.

20. I’m overly organized, OCD-ish, ambitious and driven. This is a turn-on to some and a turnoff to others.

21. I get easily irritated by uneducated people. Including myself.

22. Amadeus is my favorite movie. I’ve seen it hundreds of times.

23. I’m 5-foot-11. Everyone I ever meet says, “Wow, you’re a lot taller in person.” To which I normally say, “You should get a taller TV.”

24. I’m a big sci-fi/fantasy nerd. I’m more of a silent fan.

25. I make goal lists every year.

Hayes stars in Lazy Susan, available on iTunes, Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Vudu.