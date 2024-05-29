Sean Kingston Agrees to Florida Extradition Amid Fraud Charges

Sean Kingston is set to return to Florida, where he and his mother, Janice Turner, face numerous fraud and theft charges.

Kingston, 34, was arrested in Fort Irwin, California, on Thursday, May 23, while his mother was arrested at a Florida mansion rented by the star the same day following a police raid.

The Associated Press reports that the “Beautiful Girls” singer agreed on Tuesday, May 28, to waive his right to fight extradition from California to Florida. He remained in a Southern California jail as of Tuesday afternoon, the outlet said, and arrangements will now be made with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida to return him to the state.

Kingston and his mother Janice, 61, were both arrested on Thursday and charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and identity theft among other things, per arrest warrants obtained by the AP.

They are accused of committing over $1 million worth of fraud, including stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture.

“This evening, police in Fort Irwin, CA, arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston (2/3/1990) without incident on a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges,” law enforcement told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday. “According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, California.”

The raid on Kingston’s rented home in Florida was triggered by a lawsuit filed against the singer in February, said attorney Dennis Card, who is representing Ver Ver Entertainment in the suit.

The suit alleges that Kingston did not pay for numerous items he received from the company including a 232-inch TV.

“I filed a lawsuit against Sean Kingston,” Card told People on Thursday. “A detective in Broward County read my lawsuit and contacted me, and so we went down and gave, with my client, a recorded statement and an affidavit. So we’ve been waiting on this raid for more than two months now.”

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” Card added to NBC6. “My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud.”

He continued, “He’s got basically a script, he says that he works with Justin Bieber, and that he obviously puts on a big show here, this is a rental house, he doesn’t own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and then he simply never pays.”

Robert Rosenblatt, an attorney for Kingston, told the AP on Friday, May 24, that the singer and his mother were looking forward to addressing the charges in a Florida court and “are confident of a successful resolution.”

Us Weekly has contacted Kingston’s attorney for further comment.