Singer Sean Kingston has found himself in some legal trouble.

California police confirmed to Us Weekly on May 23 that the musician had been taken into custody for fraud hours after his mother, Janice Turner, was arrested in Florida. A local Miami outlet was first to report the news, revealing that the arrest was in connection with ongoing fraud and theft charges.

The news outlet also shared video footage of Kingston’s Florida home being raided by a SWAT team. Kingston was not present at the time of his mother’s arrest.

Why Was Sean Kingston Arrested?

“This evening, police in Fort Irwin, CA, arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston (2/3/1990) without incident on a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges,” police told Us Weekly in a statement on May 23. “According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, California.”

He is reportedly awaiting extradition to Florida.

Why Was Sean Kingston’s Florida House Raided?

It’s been reported that the raid on Kingston’s Florida home came months after a lawsuit filed against the singer in February accusing him of theft. The suit came from Ver Ver Entertainment and alleged that Kingston had bought promotional items — namely a 232-inch TV — but failed to pay for them.

Attorney Dennis Card told Miami’s NBC6 on May 23 that Kingston displayed “organized systematic fraud,” in terms of the lawsuit. “He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” the lawyer added, alleging that Kingston also has a $150,000 sound system, $1 million in custom watches and a custom bed costing $80,000 in his possession.

Why Was Sean Kingston’s Mother Arrested?

Turner is also facing multiple fraud and theft charges, NBC6 reported on May 23. Attorney Card claimed in a statement to the news outlet that she is “complicit” in her son’s alleged actions. “She knows what’s going on,” he added.

Has Sean Kingston Addressed the Arrests?

Kingston addressed the ongoing legal battle with an Instagram post on May 23.

“People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!” he wrote. “My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

An attorney representing Kingston and Turner, named Robert Rosenblatt, told the Associated Press that he was “aware” of the allegations. “We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother,” the May 23 statement concluded.

Despite Kingston’s positive outlook, Attorney Card’s statement to NBC6 continued to hurl insults at the singer, calling Kingston “a scammer.” He added, “This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean.”