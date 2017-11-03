Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Expecting Baby No. 2

Another Bachelor Nation baby is on the way! Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are expecting their second child together, Giudici, 31, announced on Instagram on Friday, November 3.

BABA NUMBA TWO 👶🏼 A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

The couple, who met on season 17 of The Bachelor, share son Samuel. In Giucidi’s Instagram post on Friday, she sits with the 16-month-old on her lap as they talk about his future sibling. “What’s this?” she asks, pointing to her belly. The little one excitedly replied: “Baba!” Giudici captioned the adorable post: “BABA NUMBA TWO 👶🏼”

The duo told Us Weekly exclusively in October that their little one wasn’t yet aware that having a sibling was a possibility for him. “He has no idea,” Giudici said at the time. “He does like the dog, though!”

The former Bachelor, 33, added: “He loves our dog, so let’s hope he loves the next kid.”

Giudici and Lowe, who wed in January 2014 told Us that ideally, they wanted their children to be roughly two years apart in age, as they are with their respective siblings. Noted Giudici: “We’re cutting it close!”

As they prepare to welcome their new addition, the couple is also heavily focused on Samuel’s transition to toddlerhood. “I feel like because Samuel might jump out of his crib any day now and crawl out of it, it might be time for the big boy room,” Giudici told Us in October. “That’s what I’ve been thinking about, how to get his big boy room ready. The nursery is pretty set in case baby No. 2 comes around any time soon but I am excited about creating a big boy room for Samuel.”

