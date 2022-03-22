Always laughing! Bachelor favorites Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are at it again when it comes to entertaining fans, this time with an Instagram filter.

Lowe, 38, posted a video of his wife, 35, on his Instagram Story, with a pig face filter majorly messing with her natural features. “Did you put makeup on today?” he asked coyly. Giudici, knowing her husband’s sense of humor well, responded, “Are you going to be silly?”

“Are you wearing any makeup?” the former Bachelor lead asked again. When Giudici asked why, he answered, “You just look a little different than you normally do.” Catching on, Giudici questioned, “What do you see? Clown makeup?” before starting to laugh.

Silly Instagram antics are nothing new for the married lovebirds, who found each other during season 17 of The Bachelor. In the years following the show, they welcomed children Samuel, 5, Isaiah, 3 and Mia, 2, who no doubt will continue to inherit the couple’s playful and loving nature.

Lowe and Giudici are a natural pair, working together on all aspects of life, from parenthood to running their shared furniture company, Home By Sean & Catherine Lowe. They’ve even coupled up to try out Nutrisystem’s Partner Plan to tackle their health goals. Last year, Giudici revealed via Instagram that she lost 25 pounds.

“After having Mia, I was determined to get back on track so Sean and I teamed up with Nutrisystem Partner Plan to tackle our goals together. It worked for us because it was simple, convenient and delicious!” she shared at the time.

In another post about the plan, she added, “I used to be a sucker for unhealthy eating habits (and bingeing Halloween candy) but now, I’m older and wiser. Nutrisystem Partner Plan allows you hold hands with someone during the ups and downs of weight loss but with these convenient meals in your freezer, there are far more ups and downs. Except for on your scale. Lots of downs.”

What will the Lowes tackle together next? Giudici exclusively told Us Weekly back in 2020 that they were considering adopting a fourth child. Lowe later joked that “maybe the oldest could raise the youngest.”

