The more, the merrier! Sean Lowe and his wife, Catherine Giudici, aren’t done expanding their family after welcoming their third child.

“We’ve talked about adopting a fourth child,” the former Bachelor, 36, recently told Us Weekly while promoting his Gillette partnership. “I don’t know if we’re done having biological children. I kind of hope that we are, because I think if we do end up adopting … that’d be a lot of kids.”

Since the Texas native doesn’t “want more than four” children, their future family plans are “still up in the air.”

The Bachelorette alum, who shares Samuel, 3, Isaiah, 2, and Mia, 5 months, with the Washington native, 34, went on to tell Us, “I imagine Catherine will make the ultimate decision, as I will have to defer to her. … At some point, I would like to get out of diapers, so that would be nice.”

Giudici gave birth to their daughter in December 2019, and her older bothers have had “a really easy adjustment.” Lowe explained, “The only thing that they get in trouble for is they love on her too much. Man, they just constantly want to give her kisses so sometimes I just have to tell them, ‘Guys, you’ve got to give her some air. She cannot breathe. You have to stop kissing her for a minute.’”

The little one is “a super happy baby,” the For the Right Reasons author told Us. “She just smiles and laughs all the time.”

When it comes to Mia’s latest milestones, she’s eating baby food, sitting up with assistance and becoming more aware of her surroundings.

“It’s fun to realize what she’s learning at a young age, and then to think about how she’s going to continue to transform into this little kid over the next six or 12 months or so,” Lowe gushed.

He and Giudici tied the knot in 2014 in California after meeting and falling in love on season 17 of The Bachelor.

Lowe has been working with Gillette to encourage dads to show off clean-shaven faces on social media with the hashtag #BabyFace as a commitment to develop strong bonds with their babies.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon