A true love story. Although many couples on The Bachelor struggle to make it to the altar, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici never had that problem.

Lowe, who first appeared on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette, became the lead on season 17 of The Bachelor. He was branded as the “Virgin Bachelor,” as he had revealed that he was a born-again virgin and was saving himself for marriage.

The graphic designer, for her part, didn’t know what to expect when she joined the dating show.

However, she quickly fell in love. The pair, who got married in 2014, now share three children — which was their plan early on.

“We were always planning on having three kids. This one came maybe a little sooner than we had planned, but we are excited,” the Arlington native told Us Weekly in July 2019. “The idea of raising three kids under 3 and a half years old, that’s a little daunting if I’m being honest! [Giudici’s] first thought was probably not excitement! Her first thought was probably, ‘Wait, we’re having a baby? I already have a baby! I’m not ready for another baby!’ But after a few hours I think she got excited.”

ABC announced that the season, which aired in 2013, will be part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, a spinoff set to take a look into 10 seasons from the franchise, set to air in 2020.

“When I was originally cast, I was very flattered but somewhat grounded by the fact that I would be one of the faces that represented people of color. I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino,” Giudici wrote via Instagram in June 2020, amid the Black Lives Matter movement. “I counted myself out to be his fiancée because of what I assumed Sean liked. I thought I was there just to check a box, but I ended up with so much more. I became present with the process and as he started noticing me for who I really was, I allowed this experience to open myself up to the possibility of being fully loved and appreciated for all that I was. I ended up getting to represent a mixed race community, I found Christ (I LOVE my testimony!) and marrying the most amazing man I’ve ever known. I’d say doing this show was one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

