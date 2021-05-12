With three kids at home, Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe aren’t so sure about expanding their family.

“We’re praying about it and talking about it,” the former Bachelor, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10, while promoting their Nutrisystem Partner Plan. While his wife, 35, “kind of set the stage early saying she wanted a big family,” Giudici is now on the fence.

“I don’t know anymore,” the Washington native, who shares Samuel, 4, Isaiah, 2, and Mia, 16 months, with her husband, explained to Us. “We’re trying to be really intentional about teaching them things and being present with them during this time. I think it might be a little selfish to add a fourth because they require a lot of attention right now.”

Lowe joked that “maybe the oldest could raise the youngest,” adding, “I’ve come to terms with the fact that we might have, like, three. [They’re] a handful.”

The Bachelor Nation members previously told Us exclusively that they were considering adoption. “We’ve talked about adopting a fourth child,” Lowe said in June 2020. “I don’t know if we’re done having biological children. I kind of hope that we are, because I think if we do end up adopting … that’d be a lot of kids. I imagine Catherine will make the ultimate decision, as I will have to defer to her. … At some point, I would like to get out of diapers, so that would be nice.”

Giudici does “love being pregnant,” she told Us on Monday. “I think just that bonding time with my baby bump and knowing that something was so previous inside of me and getting to have a buddy everywhere I went and not having to bring all this extra stuff. It was just me, and it was just feeding and sleeping. I like newborn phase. They sleep a lot. You get to kiss them, and they don’t wince.”

When she added that Lowe “doesn’t like” that stage, the Bachelorette alum clarified, “When they start to develop their little personalities around eight or nine months, it becomes more fun. I think that initial infancy stage is probably more bonding with mom.”

Since giving birth to baby No. 3 in December 2019, Giudici has had an “exponentially harder” time losing her pregnancy weight — which is why she’s loving Nutrisystem. “I lost actually now 25 pounds with Nutrisystem, and I love the partner plan,” she gushed to Us. “Not only because I get to do it with Sean, but it’s a sustainable plan and we get to eat delicious meals.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi