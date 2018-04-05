Sean Penn and Robin Wright’s son, Hopper Penn, and his girlfriend, Uma Von Wittkamp, were arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday, April 4, after officers say they found drugs in their car, Us Weekly can confirm.

“At approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle at the Giltner exit on Interstate 80 for failure to signal. The vehicle was a 1992 Volvo traveling westbound,” Nebraska State Patrol told Us on Thursday, April 5. “During the traffic stop, the trooper detected drug activity and searched the vehicle. Troopers found 14g of marijuana, 4 amphetamine pills, and 3g of psilocybin mushrooms.”

According to Nebraska State Patrol, Hopper, 24, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, psilocybin and possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana. Meanwhile, Von Wittkamp, 26, was arrested on two accounts of possession of a controlled substance for amphetamine and psilocybin.

The couple were taken to Hamilton County Jail in Nebraska. Nebraska State Patrol noted that possession of a controlled substance is indeed a felony.

Hopper opened up about his previous substance abuse issues in March 2017 during an interview with ES Magazine.

“I was pretty bad,” Hopper told the magazine about his addiction to crystal meth. “I just got caught a lot doing stuff, you know? Whether it was my parents or the cops.”

“I was doing a lot of stuff,” he admitted at the time. “But meth was the main one that brought me down.”

The Milk actor, 57, and the House of Cards actress, 51, welcomed Hopper in 1993. They pair were married from 1996 to 2010 and also share 26-year-old daughter Dylan Penn.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!