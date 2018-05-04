Bucky talks Loki! Sebastian Stan opened up about his Avengers: Infinity War costar Tom Hiddleston’s former relationship with Taylor Swift during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When a fan called in to the live show on Thursday, May 3, to ask what his reaction to Hiddleston dating Swift was, Stan began shaking his head before letting out his response.

“That’s an amazing question,” Stan joked. “It was one of awe and extreme concern, obsession and at the same time … I don’t know, I was really worried, mainly for him.”

“He went in hard there,” Cohen, 49, chimed in, to which Stan responded sarcastically, “But you know, love is quick and hard.”

As for if there was any discussion with Hiddleston following the highly-publicized Swift breakup — and after Hiddleston made headlines earlier that same year for wearing a “I [Heart] T.S.” tank top — Stan replied, “No, no I didn’t. I had actually forgotten about that incident.”

As previously reported, Swift, 28, put the breaks on her 12-week whirlwind romance with the 37-year-old Thor actor in September 2016. Following their breakup, a source close to Hiddleseton opened up to Us Weekly about his uncharacteristic actions with Swift.

“The paparazzi photos, the public displays of affection, they all seemed very un-Tom,” the source told Us. Prior to his relationship with Swift, Hiddleston was linked to his I Saw the Light costar Elizabeth Olsen, though he never publicly confirmed.

Swift and Hiddleston first met at the 2016 Met Gala and began dating two months later, weeks after she and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris called it quits.

