Picture perfect! Chip and Joanna Gaines have welcomed a new addition to their family – a furry little feline.

“I go out of town for one night… @chipgaines #welcometothefarmkitty,” Joanna wrote on Instagram Thursday, December 7, alongside a picture of the white kitten underneath their immaculately decorated Christmas tree.

The home improvement expert, 39, later shared an Instagram video of the kitten looking out the door at a canine triple her size. “Nervous meeting new friends,” she wrote.

The kitty joins the couple, their four children and multiple animals on the family farm in Waco, Texas. Their other wildlife includes five dogs, a handful of cats, cows, horses, chickens and goats.

The new member of the Gaines gang comes at an exciting time for the HGTV Fixer Upper duo, who recently announced their decision to end the hit series after five seasons.

“The idea of leaving the show at the height of its popularity is probably pretty risky, almost irrational-sounding,” Chip, 43, said in Success magazine’s January 2018 cover story. “Our oldest [child], who’s 12, is becoming a teenager, and Jo and I just realized in our hearts that as much as we love Fixer Upper, as much as we love the honor that we have felt with this show basically introducing us to the country, if not the world, we want to make sure that we’re here for our family during really crucial, pivotal points in its journey.”

Joanna added: “We’ve always been on the same page when it comes to the things that matter most: our family and our values and how we want to raise our children.”

