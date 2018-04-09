What changed? Looking back on Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham’s last Instagram posts of each other, the pair seemed happy and in love. Fans are now left to wonder how the couple ended things after Beckham was photographed kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood on Saturday, April 7.

Moretz’s most recent Instagram post of her former boyfriend — a solo black-and-white pic of him laughing — is from March 4. The caption reads, “Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn.”

Beckham —the 19-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham — last shared a snap with the November Criminals star, 21, on Valentine’s Day. “My valentine,” the aspiring photographer wrote at the time.

My valentine 🌷 A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:49pm PST

Beckham was spotted locking lips with Wood at a tattoo parlor in Los Angeles as he got inked. There were no rumblings of a split between the eldest Beckham and Moretz prior to his make-out with the model. The on-again, off-again couple rekindled their romance in November 2017 after first calling it quits in August 2016.

The duo were open about their relationship on social media, often posting intimate photos of each other with captions such as “Yep.. she mine” and “I miss you.” All of those shots remain on Instagram as of now.

Moretz opened up to Us Weekly about Beckham after they reunited in November 2017. “I think we chose each other. It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all,” the actress explained to Us. “I think that’s the most important thing and your lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that’s important for both of us.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!