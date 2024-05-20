Even A-list, Oscar-winning actors need the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud to be explained to them by their kids.

In the case of Tom Hanks, he texted his son Chet — who also goes by musical alter ego Chet Haze — for a rundown of the highly publicized and personal rap beef.

In a series of texts posted via his Instagram Stories on Monday, May 20, Chet, 33, proved he was exactly the right person to ask.

“Yeah so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the ‘Big 3’ in Rap,” Chet began his explanation. “Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘F–k the Big 3, it’s just big ME’ initiating the beef.”

Related: Tom Hanks’ Kids Have Followed in His Footsteps: Guide to the Actor’s Family Tom Hanks is one of Hollywood’s most notable stars, but he’s also a doting dad to Colin, Elizabeth, Chet and Truman Hanks. All of the actor’s kids have somewhat followed in his footsteps with various jobs in the entertainment industry. Tom gushed over his “very creative” children during a January 2023 interview with Reuters. He […]

For those following along at home, that line was featured on Lamar’s verse on “Like That,” a collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin.

Chet then launched into the diss tracks released individually by Lamar, 36, and Drake, 37, which started with Drake’s “Push Ups.”

“Then Drake was like ‘You got small feet cuz you’re like 5 foot 5 or whatever,” Chet texted his dad. “And then Kendrick was like, you’re a dead beat dad and made fun of his Canadian accent.”

Chet continued, “So Drake came back and was like, ‘oh yeah? i heard you beat your wife’ but literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss track overshadowing Drakes diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drakes entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false.”

In Drake’s “The Heart Part 6,” he claimed his team “plotted for a week and then we fed you the information” about the alleged secret child Lamar rapped about in his song “Meet the Grahams.”

As Chet’s explanation pulled into the home stretch, he compared Lamar’s next move to a shared memory with his famous father.

Related: Chet Hanks' Ups and Downs With Dad Tom Hanks and Their Famous Family Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have an enduring love story for the ages, but their relationship with son Chet Hanks has been less rosy. Chet has said he feels “blessed” for his privileged upbringing as the son of two acclaimed stars but has opened up about the toxicity of spending his formative years in the […]

“It didn’t even matter cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile that was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts,” Chet wrote. “Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him ‘Town Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.”

After his son’s exhaustive breakdown, Tom, 67, had a bit of a quizzical — and perhaps adorably predictable — response.

“Holy cow!” Tom wrote. “These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??”

Chet responded, “Did you not just read what I just said? 😂😂😂.”