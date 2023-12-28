Your account
Tom Hanks’ Kids Have Followed in His Footsteps: Get to Know the Legendary Actor’s Family

By
6
(L-R) Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tom Hanks is one of Hollywood’s most notable stars, but he’s also a doting dad to Colin, Elizabeth, Chet and Truman Hanks.

All of the actor’s kids have somewhat followed in his footsteps with various jobs in the entertainment industry. Tom gushed over his “very creative” children during a January 2023 interview with Reuters. He was also quick to shut down any and all nepo baby discussion, referring to Hollywood as “a family business.”

“This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in,” Tom explained at the time. “If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”

Tom welcomed his eldest children, Colin and Elizabeth, with late ex-wife Samantha Lewes. After he married Rita Wilson, the actor welcomed Chet and Truman.

Even though his kids’ last name is Hanks, the actor said all that matters is “whether it works or not” when it comes to their careers.

“That’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end,” he continued. “Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.”

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to Tom’s family:

