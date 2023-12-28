Tom Hanks posed for a rare photo with son Chet Hanks while celebrating the holidays together.

“Gang,” Chet, 33, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26. In the photo, the father-son duo cracked subtle smiles while sitting close.

Tom, 67, wore a green hooded coat, evergreen beanie and clear-rimmed glasses as leaned in toward his son. Chet donned a white T-shirt, black hoodie and black Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

The winter snap is the first time the Oscar winner has appeared on Chet’s social media page. However, Tom’s wife and Chet’s mom, Rita Wilson, popped up on the account in May.

“The biggest G I know @ritawilson love you mom ❤️,” Chet wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a snap with the actress, 67, on Mother’s Day.

Chet is the eldest son of Tom and Wilson. The pair, who wed in April 1988, also share son Truman Hanks. Tom, meanwhile, is also the father of actor Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Ann Hanks whom he welcomed with late wife Samantha Lewes.

Despite looking chummy with his father, Chet has had a tumultuous relationship with his parents over the years. During Chet’s ups and downs with addiction, Tom spoke out about loving all of his kids “unconditionally.”

The Saving Mr. Banks actor told Entertainment Tonight in October 2015, “You support them every step of the way. You got to applaud the bravery and honesty when it actually comes out of your own house.”

During one of their positive moments, Tom and Chet costarred in 2020’s Greyhound. The following year, Chet described his childhood as “really, really” normal. He explained during a February 2021 appearance on the “Impaulsive” podcast that his parents did not “spoil” him.

Chet, however, painted a slightly different picture in February 2022, claiming in a YouTube video that his experiences growing up were “complicated.” The rapper alleged that “on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn’t even famous. I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt.”

Chet further alleged that “people kinda did f–k with me a lot growing up,” sharing that it was never to his face. “It was always behind my back in the forms of gossip and s–t talking. I was also extremely distrustful of people and defensive,” he said.

He continued: “I didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me that. To tell me, ‘Bro, f–k these people. They are just jealous of you. You have all these things that they want so they are trying to f–king throw their shade at you so you can feel s–ty about yourself because they are jealous,’” he said. “I needed to hear that. I didn’t have anyone to tell me that. This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear then.”

Tom has not publicly responded to Chet’s allegations, but Us Weekly reached out to his reps for comment.