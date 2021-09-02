Growing up in a famous family. Despite his parents’ celebrity status, Chet Hanks revealed on Wednesday, September 1, that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson didn’t give him an allowance.

“It was really kind of a double-edged sword,” the rapper, 31, said of growing up with the Oscar winner, 65, and the actress, 64, during a Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan interview. “People assume I lived this super privileged life, richy rich, and that just wasn’t the case. It was actually the opposite. They never f–king gave me an allowance. I don’t know if I’m the brokest rich kid or the richest broke kid.”

The Los Angeles native went on to accuse his parents of putting him on a “short leash growing up.” He explained, “When I got caught smoking weed, my mom was in absolute hysterics. It was bad.”

Chet clarified, however, that he “never” wished for different parents. “I just wish I could have been more anonymous,” the Northwestern University grad said.

The couple welcomed Chet in 1988, seven years ahead of son Truman’s arrival. (Tom is also the father of Colin, 43, and Elizabeth, 39, from his previous marriage to Samantha Lewes.)

Chet made headlines last month when he posted an Instagram rant against COVID-19 vaccinations. “I’ve been on the fence about this for a while, that’s why I never spoke on it, but with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should,” Chet said in August. “It’s really important that we all do this. I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing – PSYCH! Bitch! If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! I never had COVID. Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherf–king needle!”

The “White Boy Summer” singer’s controversial statements came one year after his parents contracted the coronavirus.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” the Forrest Gump star said of himself and Wilson in March. “Rita had some chills that came and went.”

Chet thanked his social media followers for their “outpouring of love” at the time, writing, “My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and [I] am confident that they will make a full recovery.”