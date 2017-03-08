Girl power! Celebrities including Adele and Emma Watson have taken to social media to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8. The global holiday, which started back in the early 1900s, honors all the achievements of women and the ongoing fight for gender equality. This year’s theme is #BeBoldforChange to create a more inclusive world.

The organizers behind the overwhelmingly successful Women’s March in January are also calling for ladies to observe “A Day Without a Woman” on the holiday. Women are encouraged to wear red, attend rallies, take the day off from paid or unpaid work and avoid spending money except at small businesses owned by women or minorities.

Adele, 28, got in the spirit by sharing a quote from Canadian politician Charlotte Whitton. “‘Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult’ #internationalwomensday,” she tweeted.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, for her part, shared several articles that inspire her and added, “Happy #InternationalWomensDay or, as it’s often called on here, #WhyIsn’tThereAnInternationalMensDay (There is: November 19th).” Meanwhile, Watson, 26, tweeted about an initiative by her feminist book club, Our Shared Shelf. “From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies,” she wrote.

Bindi Irwin honored her mom, Terri, and shared a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo from when the Dancing With the Stars alum was a baby. “To the strongest and most beautiful woman I have ever known – my gorgeous Mum. I love you forever. #internationalwomensday.”

To the strongest and most beautiful woman I have ever known – my gorgeous Mum. I love you forever.#internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/5INclYRGjv — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 8, 2017

Even Donald Trump acknowledged the holiday. “I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” he tweeted. “On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”

See what else celebrities posted in honor of IWD.

