Double take! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard hilariously found their doppelgangers while watching the 2018 Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 22.

The 37-year-old A Bad Moms Christmas star took to Instagram during the women’s figure skating competition to point out the resemblance she and Shepard share with Olympian Bradie Tennell’s mom and brother.

“Found footage: me +20yrs, @daxshepard 20 younger. #olympics 📷: @darcycarden,” she wrote alongside the uncanny image of them sitting underneath a big screen TV.

The comedic couple also mirrored the emotions of the 20-year-old athlete’s mom and brother — Bell with a nervous stoic look and Shepard, 43, with a teenage grin.

The How to Be a Latin Lover star recently opened up to Us Weekly about she and the Parenthood actor keep the spark alive after almost five years of marriage and two kids.

“We make an effort to cuddle and remain physical with each other,” she told Us in January. “You find you’re often cuddling with your girls, but then you realize you haven’t touched your partner on the back of the neck or put your arm around him in a week. It’s just paying attention to things like that that I think will keep you connected.”

The duo also make it a priority to travel. “I would say we probably average eight or nine road trips a year. We just really like to travel as a family and just explore the United States,” Bell told Us.

Bell and Shepard are parents to daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 3

