



TMI alert! Selena Gomez let loose during a recent interview and revealed a hilariously messy story that has fans cringing.

The 27-year-old Disney alum stopped by the U.K.’s KISS FM on Tuesday, December 17, and played a round of the radio show’s favorite game: Liar, Liar. Gomez was instructed to share three stories and it was up to the hosts to figure out which one was the truth.

“Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home,” the former Wizards of Waverly Place star began. “Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl and there was so much traffic! I was very uncomfortable, let’s say, down there. So I will say that it was the first time that I had maybe soiled my pants a bit.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer looked embarrassed as the KISS FM host erupted into laughter.

“I was not excited, but I didn’t want to leave,” Gomez continued with a wry smile. “So I kind of just went, ‘All right, I’ll put a little sweater on the bottom of me’ and I made it through the concert.”

After recounting one more story about her devious godson at her cousin’s wedding and another about learning to use a bow and arrow from Massai warriors in Africa, one of the hosts admitted that he was completely stumped. “There’s never been anyone to do this as well as you’ve just done it,” he said before making his guess.

Despite her convincing storytelling, there was only one tale that ended up being true. To everyone’s surprise, the “Look At Her Now” singer did actually soil her pants in the car before seeing Sheeran at the Hollywood Bowl.

“Just so you know, I’ve never told anyone that before!” Gomez exclaimed as she doubled over with laughter.

Gomez put on a brave face and had a great sense of humor about the situation, which also turns out to be the way to the Monte Carlo actress’ heart.

“I love funny. I don’t like arrogant,” Gomez told the U.K.’s Capital FM on Monday about what she looks for in a partner. “I don’t like, you know, show-offy. I love playful, adventurous, but really down-to-earth and cool.”