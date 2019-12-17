Listen up, men! Selena Gomez revealed what she’s looking for in an ideal man and what turns her off instantly.

“I love funny. I don’t like arrogant,” Gomez, 27, told the U.K.’s Capital FM during an interview on Monday, December 16. “I don’t like, you know, show-offy. I love playful, adventurous, but really down-to-earth and cool.”

When it comes to how she meets guys, the “Same Old Love” singer admitted that she’s a fan of group situations because “I find that’s what makes me comfortable.”

The Disney Channel alum — who was with Justin Bieber on and off for seven years, beginning in 2011, before their split in May 2018 — noted that she likes to be “approached in a natural, organic way” and searches for someone who is interested in her, not her fame.

“I hope that whoever’s doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it’s pretty hard, but that’s usually the best way,” she said.

The “Wolves” singer, who also dated The Weeknd and was linked to Niall Horan, Zedd, Charlie Puth and Orlando Bloom, continued: “I feel like in the first five seconds I can tell if I’m meeting someone that just wants one thing, and then I can tell when it’s a good group of guys and they’re cool.”

When it comes to love lives, Gomez and her friend and frequent collaborator Julia Michaels aren’t afraid to tell it like it is through their music. In fact, when working on her recent hit, “Lose You to Love Me,” Gomez and Michaels, 26, bonded over their “s–ty” exes.

“When [Gomez and I] first started working together, it started as me writing the songs,” Michaels told Variety in December. “I walked in to the session one day because she wanted to change some words to the song, and [Gomez] was like, ‘We must be going through the exact same thing because you’re writing everything that I feel.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, cool, you had a s–ty ex-boyfriend, too? Let’s go!’”

In addition to releasing new music, the Texas native — who had a kidney transplant in 2017 and sought mental health treatment at the end of 2018 — has been focusing on her personal life recently. In November, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum attended the Frozen 2 premiere with her little sister, Gracie Teefey.

The sisters wore matching Marc Jacobs ensembles and Gomez was there for her sister, 6, as she appeared on her first red carpet. “I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and I said, ‘If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I’ll take you off immediately,’” Gomez told BBC One’s music show Sounds on December 11. “And she’s like, ‘K,’ and walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers.”

She added, “I’m standing there, and I’m like, ‘Gracie, get me in the picture, too.’”