



The show must go on! Before opening the 2019 American Music Awards with her first TV performance in two years, Selena Gomez’s nerves were at an all-time high.

“Selena did have a panic attack before her performance, but she ultimately decided to push through and perform anyway,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, November 25, one day after the 27-year-old took the AMAs stage. “She had rehearsed and was excited to get back on stage, but she got nervous right before because it’s been a while.”

Gomez was the first performer of the night, and brought the house down with soulful renditions of her newest singles, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” When the songs first debuted in October, fans were quick to suspect that they were about her longtime on-off relationship with Justin Bieber. The pair finally called it quits in March 2018, shortly before Bieber, 25, was confirmed to be rekindling his romance with his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin.

An insider revealed to Us at the time that while her ex was definitely part of what inspired her to pen the tracks, “it’s actually about finally being able to love yourself and moving on from a toxic relationship.”

Despite the emotional backstory of her new music, the source added that “the Justin aspect of them” wasn’t the reason for her pre-show jitters. “She just got nervous because it’s been 2 years since she’s been on stage like that and she knew all her friends were watching her … She really wanted to put on a great performance and was putting pressure on herself.”

Gomez didn’t let her nerves keep her from delivering a knockout performance, and she had the support of her biggest fan in the audience: Taylor Swift. The newly-minted Artist of the Decade, 29, and Halsey were both spotted having the time of their lives during the awards show’s opening act.

“Taylor Swift knew what Selena was going through and offered her full support for her beforehand and during the performance,” the source continued. “Taylor was so proud of Selena. She didn’t let it affect her for the rest of the night and she had a great time at the show.”