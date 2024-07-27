Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, is her No. 1 cheerleader and always willing to hold her umbrella.

As the couple arrived at the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, Ohanian, 41, was mistakenly identified on a Eurosport broadcast.

“She [Serena] looks absolutely incredible. She’s got someone just behind us holding an umbrella,” commentator Laura Woods said. “Those are the levels you aspire to. To have an actual umbrella holder behind you.”

In the clip, Ohanian walked behind Williams, 42, carrying a large umbrella to shield her from the rainy weather.

Williams has been married to Ohanian, the cofounder of Reddit, since 2017 and they share two daughters: Olympia, 6, and Adira, 10 months. Despite the now-viral flub, Ohanian didn’t let the remarks faze him and even owned his new responsibility.

“Olympia. Serena. Serena’s Personal Umbrella Holder. 😂,” Ohanian joked via Instagram later on Friday, sharing a pic of himself with Williams and Olympia in Paris. “Let the games begin! I’ll be watching a lot of T&F [track and field events] to soak up @athlos inspiration. 🥇”

Ohanian is also tasked with keeping Olympia dry from raindrops. He uploaded an Instagram Story selfie of the father-daughter pair watching the opening ceremony, where Olympia wore a clear poncho over her white dress.

Ohanian and Olympia even got to watch Williams participate in the opening ceremony. The tennis champ was one of the final torchbearers, arriving at the Olympic cauldron alongside Rafael Nadal, Carl Lewis and Nadia Comăneci.

Williams is a four-time Olympian, competing in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2016. At each sporting event, Serena took home a gold medal for women’s doubles with sister Venus Williams. While both tennis champs have retired from the sport, Serena is looking forward to being a spectator in Paris.

“It’s fun! I mean, the Olympics in Paris is really, really incredible,” Serena gushed to NBC reporters ahead of the opening ceremony. “I don’t know if it’s fun or I’m a little jealous. I did do the London/Wimbledon combination but I was a little jealous of here!”

Jealousy aside, Serena is planning to cheer on first-time Olympian Coco Gauff on the court and as one of Team USA’s flag bearers during the opening ceremony’s Parade of Nations.

“Isn’t that great? I’m so excited to see her tonight,” Serena gushed. “I’m just so happy for her. I love it.”

After Serena praised the competition, her daughter took over the conversation. Olympia quipped to the reporter that she was looking forward to “every one of” the events.