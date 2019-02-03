Serena Williams Stars in Super Bowl Ad About Female Empowerment

Serena Williams stars in a 2019 Super Bowl commercial for Bumble that sends a strong message about female empowerment.

In the ad that’s set to air on Sunday, February 3, the tennis star, 37, is seen dressed in white on a court as she says in a voiceover, “The world tells you to wait, that waiting is polite, and good things will just come.”

A young girl who looks like a young Williams is shown sitting on the sidelines of a neighborhood tennis court waiting for her chance to play while men face off in a match.

“But if I waited to be invited in, I never would have stood out,” she continues as footage is shown of a grown-up Williams victorious on the court.

“If I waited for change to happen, I never would have made a difference,” she says as a group of young female fans come up to her and she poses for a photo with them.

“So make the first move. Don’t wait to be told your place. Take it. Don’t wait for people to find you,” as footage of her designing her fashion line is shown along with a wedding photo of her and husband Alexis Ohanian. “Find them: in work, in love, in life. And most of all don’t wait to be given power because here is what they won’t tell you: We already have it.”

The following words then flash on the screen: “Women, the ball is in your court.”

The ad for the dating and networking app for women was made by an all-female team including director A.V. Rockwell. Ad Week reported that last year’s Super Bowl only featured four ads directed by women out of 42 directors.

“Every single one of us holds the power to write our own stories,” Williams said in a statement. “I look at my daughter and know it is my duty to pave a powerful path for her, and as Bumble’s global adviser, I can encourage her and women everywhere to think like a champion, define their lives and ultimately, embrace the power we have within.”

