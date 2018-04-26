Meghan Markle has called Serena Williams her “closest friend.” The future royal and tennis champion met back in 2014 while playing flag football at a celebrity event and felt an instant connection. “We hit it off immediately,” Markle, 36, revealed during a Q&A that she posted on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig. She added that they spent the afternoon chatting about “good old fashioned girly stuff.”

When Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot on May 19, however, Williams sadly might not be in attendance. The wedding takes place during one of the 23-time Grand Slam winner’s tournaments. “We’ll see if I can make it,” Williams, 36, revealed during a Thursday, April 26, appearance on Good Morning America.

Williams, who wed entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian in November 2017, shared a piece of advice for her BFF though “I just think it’s so important to enjoy the moment,” the athlete told Robin Roberts. “You know, and eat cake. I didn’t get to eat mine at the wedding.” (Markle and Harry, 33, missed Williams’ wedding. She was filming Suits and Harry was hosting a charitable gala in London.)

Williams was on GMA promoting her new HBO docs-series, Being Serena. The mom of 7-month-old Olympia, hopes her daughter will watch when she’s older.

“When I was younger my dad always shot video of myself and our whole family,” she recalled. “I wanted to do the same thing for Olympia. And I wanted to start with, you know, her in my belly.” The program will show fans a new side of Williams, where she is being completely herself at home.

“When I’m on the court, that’s not necessarily me,” she explained. “That’s just my tennis two hours of the day.”

Being Serena premieres on HBO on May 2 at 10 p.m.

