The look of triumph! Serena Williams beat out Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 9, tying her with tennis legend Steffi Graf for the Open Era record of 22 Grand Slam singles.

“It makes the victory even sweeter to know how hard I worked for it,” the 34-year-old athlete told reporters after her win, according to USA Today.

Williams had a slower start this season after losing two of her Grand Slam finals earlier this year — the Australian Open and the French Open.

Her win on Saturday, however, marks her seventh singles title at Wimbledon, and puts her down in history as neck-and-neck with Graf’s previously undisputed 22 Grand Slam titles record.

The emotional tennis pro told reporters “22 has never been my goal,” but that it was “incredibly difficult” not to think about Graf’s record going into Saturday’s game.

“Never forget to love yourself,” she posted words of wisdom to social media on Friday, July 7.

Celebrities such as Kerry Washington, Colton Haynes, Gabrielle Union, Laverne Cox and more reacted immediately to Williams’ historic win. See the best ones below!

#Serena ?? I bow down. And am simultaneously uplifted. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 9, 2016

I am so happy right now!!! Congrats @serenawilliams !!! WE WON WIMBLEDON!!! Lol. The ball boys… https://t.co/DZwr94mw9r — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) July 9, 2016

Man I'm crying. @serenawilliams just put a small bandaid on my heart! Thank you!!!! Thank you my beautiful friend! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 9, 2016

How beautiful it is to win. @serenawilliams your commitment to perfection inspires us all to win. #WimbledonFinals #Catch22 #Wimbledon2016 — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 9, 2016

YES SERENA YES — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) July 9, 2016

Beyoncé & Jay Z at the #Wimbledon final watching Serena Williams ? A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Jul 9, 2016 at 7:54am PDT

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!