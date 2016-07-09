Sports

Serena Williams Wins Wimbledon, Ties With Steffi Graf for Open Era Record: Celebrities Congratulate Tennis Star

By

The look of triumph! Serena Williams beat out Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 9, tying her with tennis legend Steffi Graf for the Open Era record of 22 Grand Slam singles.

Serena Williams celebrates victory following the Ladies' Singles Final against Angelique Kerber. Julian Finney/Getty Images

“It makes the victory even sweeter to know how hard I worked for it,” the 34-year-old athlete told reporters after her win, according to USA Today.

Williams had a slower start this season after losing two of her Grand Slam finals earlier this year — the Australian Open and the French Open.

Beyoncé and Jay Z attend the women's final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Her win on Saturday, however, marks her seventh singles title at Wimbledon, and puts her down in history as neck-and-neck with Graf’s previously undisputed 22 Grand Slam titles record.

The emotional tennis pro told reporters “22 has never been my goal,” but that it was “incredibly difficult” not to think about Graf’s record going into Saturday’s game.

Ellen DeGeneres, Maisie Williams and Portia de Rossi (from left) attend the women's final at Wimbledon on July 9, 2016. Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Never forget to love yourself,” she posted words of wisdom to social media on Friday, July 7.

Serena Williams with the winners trophy. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Celebrities such as Kerry Washington, Colton Haynes, Gabrielle Union, Laverne Cox and more reacted immediately to Williams’ historic win. See the best ones below!

Colton Haynes reacts to Serena William's win. Courtesy of Colton Haynes/Snapchat

