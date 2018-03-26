He’s ready to pop that bubbly! Seth Rogen raved about his relationship with wife Lauren Miller and revealed that he’d gladly renew his vows.

“Sure, I’d have another wedding,” the 35-year-old comedian told Us Weekly at the Hilarity for Charity event in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 24. “Yeah, that would be fun. Anything for a party.”

Miller, 35, added in excitement, “Renew our vows? Does that mean we can have another wedding?”

The A-list couple hosted the event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. The For a Good Time, Call actress opened up about the cause and shared why it’s close to her heart during her chat with Us.

“I just feel incredibly fortunate that when this diagnosis happened to my mom, and it affected my whole family, that Seth didn’t run. He leaned in and really took care of me and listened to me and supported me and my entire family, and was just a really amazing parter,” Miller gushed, “When he came up with this idea, at the suggestion of a friend of ours, he just dove right in. This has grown in such an amazing way, I have a good one, I feel lucky.”

The Neighbors actor and the 50/50 actress tied the knot in October 2011 after seven years of dating. A source told Us at the time that the ceremony was lighthearted and fun. “The wedding was more laughs than anything else,” the insider said. “Every other line was a joke. The crowd couldn’t contain their laughter!”

Miller dished on the duo’s first public outing during an April 2013 interview with Us. “Even our fist date was exciting. We played mini golf and then got into a hit-and-run accident on the freeway,” she revealed. “When I got out of the car, I hugged him. I needed to hold onto something.”

The couple often take to social media to share tidbits of their fun-filled relationship. Last November, Rogen tweeted that he used Miller’s concealer to cover a pimple before hitting the Disaster Artist premiere red carpet.

With reporting by Nicholas White

