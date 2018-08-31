The party’s here! And so is …Seth Rogen? The actor shared an epic throwback photo with cast members from Jersey Shore on Thursday, August 30.

“#tbt. I think I got alcohol poisoning this night,” the 36-year-old captioned the Instagram photo of himself, fellow actor Jonah Hill, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Cortese.

Jersey Shore cast members and other stars were quick to comment on Rogen’s Instagram.

“I think we smooshed,” Hill, 34, wrote, referring to the cast members’ former “smoosh room,” which was featured on the original MTV series. Pauly D quipped back, “yes we did.”

While Jenni “JWOWW” Farley posted four crying laughing emojis in the comments, Guadagnino simply wrote “same.”

Cortese added: “lol I think we all did … good times.”

Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz also weighed in: “Your face in this pic is amazing.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and other stars including Busy Philipps, Paul Scheer and Vanderpump Rules’ Kristen Doute also “liked” the pic.

While it’s unclear exactly when the photo was taken, it appears to be from Jersey Shore’s original run from 2009 to 2012. MTV revived the series earlier this year. The reboot, titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, started airing its second season this month.

This is not the first time that Rogen has posted about Jersey Shore on social media. In honor of Superbad’s 10th anniversary in 2017, the comedian tweeted a list of fun facts about the film, including that “the cast of Jersey Shore confirmed to me that the phrase ‘D.T.F’ or ‘Down To F—k’ is from Superbad.”

