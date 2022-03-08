Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller-Rogen’s writing dynamic at home is straight out of a rom-com. When not acting on screen or raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease through their Hilarity for Charity organization, you can often find the couple sitting side-by-side and brainstorming new material.

“It’s a really amazing thing that we do the same thing. When we talk about, you know, similar things and I think the fact that we understand what the other person does is really helpful,” Miller-Rogen, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I would say it’s funny, like, we’ll say like, ‘I’m gonna write!’ ‘I’m gonna write!’ Then we’re both sitting next to each other on the couch, both writing, but we’re not writing, we’re literally thinking. And I think it’s, like, such a fun image. We’re sitting there with computers in our laps kind of looking up in the air, thinking about it. But, you know, the fact that we can do this together is so lovely.”

Miller-Rogen has written multiple shorts and has notably starred in 2012’s For a Good Time, Call… and written the screenplay for 2018’s Like Father. Rogen, meanwhile, has been behind some of the biggest box office hits, including Superbad, Pineapple Express, This Is the End, Long Shot and Hulu’s current hit Pam & Tommy. The couple will next be working together on the animated series Santa Inc.

“Seth is either the first or second person to read everything that I write. He has a [writing] partner [Evan Goldberg], so that sort of knocks me down automatically,” Miller-Rogen joked to Us.

“You’re pretty close to the top!” Rogen chimed in. “It’s great.”

The pair — who tied the knot in 2011 — have also bonded over their ceramic work. Rogen has since launched an ashtray collection and also features his vase creations on social media. For Miller-Rogen, her love for pottery began in high school.

“I was, like, an art kid. And then I always wanted to do it and I picked it up a dozen years ago and stopped after a few months. And then three years ago, we just were like, ‘Let’s get a hobby together,’” she explained. “And Seth has always been really artistic and we have that in common. And so we just started together and took one or two lessons and then joined the studio. And I don’t know, just this really great thing to do together and relaxing and meditative and creative. And we do it all the time.”

With their dog Zelda in attendance, of course. “She sits on a cushion,” Rogen added, laughing. “It depends on the week. Sometimes we’ll go in there a couple hours a day, sometimes a week will go by and we won’t do it at all because we’re just busy. We try to do it every day.”

In 2019, the Knocked Up actor told GQ that the process has been therapeutic for him. “It’s like yoga, if you got a thing at the end,” he said. “If you were doing yoga and then some object was produced at the end of it.”

One year later, he told The Cut that he likes producing “tangible work.”

“With movies, we spend years on them and then they’re very intangible. They don’t have weight, they don’t occupy a physical space. You used to at least get a DVD or a Blu-Ray, and you don’t even really get that anymore. I don’t like to keep my own movie posters around because those are just advertising for the product, not the product itself,” he explained. “I do really like being able to create an artistic expression that is a thing that I can pick up, hold, show to people. It is just so different from what I normally do which has no mass to it.”

