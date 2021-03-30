Speaking up. Seth Rogen addressed rumors about Emma Watson‘s behavior on This Is the End after reflecting on the 2013 comedy in a recent interview with British GQ.

The Freaks and Geeks alum, 38, opened up about working with the Harry Potter actress, 30, who played a version of herself in the apocalyptic party film. When the journalist pressed Rogen about his experience with Watson — who reportedly refused to shoot one of the riskier scenes with costars Channing Tatum and Danny McBride — the Canadian said there were “no hard feelings.”

Rogen continued: “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. … I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

On Monday, March 29, the Neighbors star took to Twitter to clarify his comments and apologized for putting Watson in an “uncomfortable position” during the scene in question.

“I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened,” the Yearbook author wrote. “Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s s–tty that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to.”

Rogen — who wrote, produced and directed This Is the End — admitted that he “should have communicated better” about the tweaks being made to the script. The Perks of Being a Wallflower star advocated for herself in the moment, a decision Rogen respected.

“The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls–t,” he added. “She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a s–tty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again.”

The Superbad star was “very sorry and disappointed” that Watson didn’t feel comfortable on set. “I wish I had done more to prevent it,” he concluded.

Along with the British actress, This Is the End starred James Franco, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel and Craig Robinson. The Backstreet Boys and Rihanna also made cameos as exaggerated versions of themselves. The comedy was a box office hit, raking in $126 million worldwide, and while no plans for a sequel have been announced, some cast members have already expressed excitement about getting the group back together again.

“It’s a good movie. It’s a very good movie. Always, of course, always,” Baruchel, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this year. “But getting all of us together is like f–king herding cats. Yeah. I’m real proud of that flick and so yeah, I could. They could probably talk me into doing another one if it came to be.”