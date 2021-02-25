End scene! Fans think Emma Watson is retiring from acting to focus on something more personal.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday, February 25, that the Bling Ring star, 30, is stepping away from the spotlight to focus on her relationship with Leo Robinton.

The pair have been dating since 2019 and appear to be getting serious, according to the newspaper, which claims that she is ready to settle down. Watson’s publicist told Daily Mail she’s “dormant” and “not taking on new commitments” right now.

While Watson hasn’t officially announced that she plans to take a break from the silver screen, fans are rallying to support her. Twitter was flooded with positive messages for the actress on Thursday.

“Emma watson has given us some of the most iconic roles. I’m wishing her all the best for the future. She deserves this,” one fan wrote.

Another social media user added, “I did not expect to wake up and read that Emma Watson is retiring from acting but she’s doing what’s best for her so i can’t really complain. Thank you for giving us so many great performances.”

A third fan tweeted, “Since Emma Watson is retiring it’s time to thank her for bringing hermione granger to life she did such a good job playing her.”

Watson has talked about giving up acting in the past. Former Harry Potter executive producer David Heyman told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013 that the actress nearly walked away from the franchise to focus on school.

“Emma, in particular, was quite academic,” Heyman recalled. “And was very keen in pursuit of schooling and was wrestling a little bit more than the others. So each time there was a negotiation, it was not about a financial [matter], it really was about, ‘Do I want to be a part of this?'”

He noted that producers had to “be sensitive to her needs and how important school was to her.” She eventually decided to stick it out and later attended Brown University. Watson took a two-year break during her schooling to work.

The Daily Mail was first to confirm the identity of Watson’s beau, Robinton, in April 2020. The outlet reported that he was a 30-year-old California-baed business owner and has a twin brother named Archer Robinton. Leo also has an older brother, Charlie Robinton, and two sisters, Lily and Daisy Robinton.

The outlet reported that Watson introduced her boyfriend to her parents, Chris Watson and Jacqueline Luesby, in 2019. They met during a dinner in London and were first linked in October 2019.

The sighting came a few months before Watson opened up about her dating life in an interview with British Vogue.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress said in December 2019 that she was “going on dates,” but wasn’t committed to “one specific person” at the time. In the same interview, Watson famously described herself as “self-partnered.”

She said at the time, “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single].”