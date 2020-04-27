Emma Watson’s Mystery Beau Identified as Businessman Leo Robinton

The Chamber of Secrets has been opened! After much speculation, the identity of Emma Watson’s rumored boyfriend is no longer a mystery.

The Daily Mail revealed on Monday, April 27, that the Harry Potter star’s beau is named Leo Alexander Robinton. He is a 30-year-old California-based business owner who has a twin brother named Archer Robinton. He also has an older brother, Charlie Robinton, and two sisters, Lily Robinton and Daisy Robinton, the latter of whom follows Watson on Instagram.

The British newspaper reported that the actress, also 30, introduced Leo to her parents, Chris Watson and Jacqueline Luesby, in December 2019 while dining at The Ivy in the St John’s Wood district of London.

Emma and the businessman were first spotted together in October 2019, when the Daily Mail published photos of them kissing outside Gail’s Bakery in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood.

The Little Women star revealed to British Vogue in her December 2019 cover story that she was “going on dates,” but not with “one specific person.” She went on to describe herself as “self-partnered,” telling the magazine, “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single].”

Emma previously dated New York-based businessman Brendan Wallace in late 2018, actor Chord Overstreet from January to May 2018, tech entrepreneur William “Mack” Knight from October 2015 to November 2017, rugby player Matthew Janney from January to December 2014 and her Brown University sweetheart Will Adamowicz from April 2012 to the summer of 2013.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star spoke candidly about her love life in March, telling Teen Vogue, “The idea that relationships are supposed to be easy and it’s all supposed to be implicitly understood, and you’re just meant to get each other, it’s bullsh–t! It’s impossible!”

She added at the time, “I feel that relationships that don’t necessarily follow traditional models do require more communication and consent. It requires an actual conversation and agreement about the delegation of tasks and labor and responsibilities that maybe you don’t feel that you need to have or should have if you follow those traditional stereotypes.”