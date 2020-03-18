Passing the time! Seth Rogen got high and watched Cats for the first time — and he live-tweeted the whole movie.

The Pineapple Express actor, 37, smoked pot on Tuesday, March 17, and stayed in to watch the 2019 Broadway musical movie from Tom Hooper.

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy,” Rogen began his series of observations via Twitter. “Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”

One of the Canada native’s biggest gripes with the film is that the “scale is bizarre.” He did, however, enjoy the behind-the-scenes features that reportedly said “the set is 2.5 times scale,” which would mean “cats are like 60 pounds in real life.”

He also noted that there are “a lot of neon lights at knee height in London in the 30’s.”

The Superbad actor was baffled by the film, writing that the movie is “so ‘Broadway funny.’”

Cats stars Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Taylor Swift and more. Rogen had a few things to say about the actors and their fur appearances.

“Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world,” the Kung Fu Panda star tweeted.

He later admitted that Dench, 85, “looks the most cuddly” of the bunch and wrote that “out of respect, I’ll leave Idris out of all this.”

The producer admitted that he has a “hard time getting actors to rehearse for like 20 mins” and yet the bosses on the musical set were able to get their ensemble to “train to lick their hands and rub them in their hair for weeks!!!”

When it came to the fashion in the film, Rogen was again stumped by the inconsistencies.

“These cats are straight up wearing white chuck taylors,” he wrote. “Did they commission little chucks from the cat shoe maker?”

After more than an hour of observations via social media, Rogen threw in the towel and decided to change his programing.

“Alright I’m turning this off and watching 90 day fiancé,” he wrote. “Good night. Stay clean as f–k.”

The Neighbors star is the latest star to criticize the 2019 film, following Evan Rachel Wood’s December 2019 review via her Instagram Stories.

“Wait, I have to have an actual live reaction of this,” Wood, 32, said in a video on her Instagram Story on December 25. “What the f–k? What the f–k? What the f–k?”

The next day, the Westworld actress shared more of her thoughts and admitted that “It was NOT the cast’s fault.”

“They changed all the iconic choreography. Took out 70 percent of the main characters. Changed the plot,” the Frozen 2 actress wrote via Instagram at the time. “I grew up in theatre. I was married to a dancer. I have massive respect for what they do which is why this was such a letdown and missed opportunity for that community.”

She concluded: “Who cares what I say. Go see it and decide for yourself.”

At the 2020 Oscars in February, Corden, 41, and Cats costar Rebel Wilson poked fun at their film while wearing full animal costumes. “As cast members of the motion picture Cats,” Wilson, 40, began their award presentation for Best Visual Effects category, while Corden chimed in to add, “Nobody more than us understands the importance of…”

They said together, “Good visual effects,” to which the audience broke out in laughter.