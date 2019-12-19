



Cats out of the bag! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is a big fan of the new musical film Cats and she wants her followers to take note.

“My Christmas gift from the universe is the release of @catsmovie,” the model, 23, shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 18.

The model also posted a screenshot of herself listening to the song “Memory” from the movie.

Cats hits theaters on Friday, December 20, and stars Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson and more big names.

Bieber’s praise of the film might surprise some fans since the film does feature the “Lover” singer, 30, who has been in a public feud with the Arizona native’s husband, Justin Bieber.

In November, the “Sorry” singer, 25, sided with Big Machine Records following Swift’s claim that the label and its executives Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta blocked her from performing her old music at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Justin shared a screenshot of a TMZ article on November 15 that alleged that Swift was “dead wrong” when it came to her ability to perform her old tracks at the award show. The article’s headline read, “Taylor Swift free to play all her hits during AMAs.”

A day prior the “You Need to Calm Down” singer revealed that Braun, 38, and Borchetta, 57, allegedly said that she was not “allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

Big Machine Records denied the Grammy winner’s “calculated” allegations at the time. “At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special,” executives at the label told Us Weekly in a statement in November. “In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere.”

The “Christmas Tree Farm” singer’s battle with her former record label began in June when Swift referred to Braun as a “manipulative bully” after he was involved in purchasing the masters of her records. At the time, Justin defended his longtime manager on social media.

“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you,” the Canadian singer wrote on Instagram. “Neither Scooter [nor] I have anything negative to say about you, we truly want the best for you.”

He added: “I usually don’t rebuttal things like this, but when you try and deface someone I love’s character that’s crossing a line.”

Swift focused on a message of change, calling out Braun during her Billboard Woman of the Decade speech at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music event on December 12.

“Lately there has been a new shift that has affected me personally and that I feel is a potentially harmful force in our industry. And, as your resident loud person, I feel the need to bring it up,” Swift said during her powerful 15-minute speech. “And that is the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying up our music as if it was real estate, as if it’s an app or a shoe line.”

The “Shake It Off” singer referenced her Big Machine Record drama, pointing out that “this just happened to me, without my approval, consultation or consent.”

She noted that she was “denied the chance to purchase my music outright,” which led to her catalog being sold. “And yet, to this day, none of these investors have ever bothered to contact me or my team directly to perform their due diligence on their investment in me to ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, my music, my handwriting,” she said.

Swift added, “Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when it was announced. I’m fairly certain he knew exactly how I would feel about it, though. And let me just say that the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying, ‘But he’s always been nice to me’ when I’m raising valid concerns about artists and their rights to own their music. And, of course, he’s nice to people in this room; you have something he needs. … Private equity is what enabled this man to think, according to his own social media posts, that he could ‘buy me.’ Well, I’m obviously not going willingly.”

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018.