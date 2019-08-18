Would Seth Rogen Be a Good Dad? His ‘Good Boys’ Castmates Sound Off





Looking ahead! Seth Rogen’s Good Boys costars revealed why they think the actor would make a good dad.

“He’s always chill and I think we all know why,” Sam Richardson told Us Weekly exclusively of the Freaks and Geeks alum, 37, at the Good Boys premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 14. “Remember, my dad smoked weed all the time. I didn’t realize it until one day. … I was a teenager and then I had like a Ratatouille flashback and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what my dad was so chill.’ So it worked out for me.”

Keith L. Williams agreed that the director would be a good father, and Brady Noon went into more detail. “His son would be very, very laid-back,” the child actor told Us.

Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller, tied the knot in October 2011 in Sonoma, California. “The wedding was more laughs than anything else,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “Every other line was a joke. The crowd couldn’t contain their laughter!”

In March 2018, the Pineapple Express star admitted to Us exclusively that he would gladly renew his vows with the actress, 37. “Sure, I’d have another wedding,” he said. “Yeah, that would be fun. Anything for a party.”

When it comes to expanding their family, Rogen revealed on an August 2018 episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that he and Miller are “open” to having kids. “ It’s an active conversation. It’s something we talk about,” the Canadian actor explained. “I honestly think I would be good at it. I have much stupider friends who are good parents.”

He added, “We’ve gone from people who just haven’t had kids to people who don’t have kids. It honestly makes it more fun in some ways because it’s like, ‘Man, no one we know is doing this s–t. We can just do whatever we want.’”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

