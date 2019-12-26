



Cat-astrophy! Evan Rachel Wood has seen Cats and she is not holding back her opinion of the 2019 film.

“Wait, I have to have an actual live reaction of this,” Wood, 32, said in a video on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 25. “What the f–k? What the f–k? What the f–k?”

She continued her video by saying, “What? What? What the f–k? What the f–k? Oh my God!”

After getting her initial viewpoint out, the Westworld actress shared a few more thoughts on the musical on Thursday, December 26. She started by writing, “It was NOT the cast’s fault.”

The North Carolina native has been in the acting world for more than two decades and she pointed out that this film did not do the Broadway show justice.

“They changed all the iconic choreography,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “Took out 70 percent of the main characters. Changed the plot. I grew up in theatre. I was married to a dancer. I have massive respect for what they do which is why this was such a letdown and missed opportunity for that community.”

The Frozen 2 actress admitted that she too has been in some “bad films,” adding that “No one is immune. But also AHHHHH!”

The actress concluded: “Also, who cares what I say. Go see it and decide for yourself.”

Wood previously shared her reaction to the film, which stars Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and more stars, on Twitter.

“…#Cats is actually worse than I thought it would be, And I already thought it would be horrible,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “But….I am actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I…am SPEECHLESS. It’s not the casts fault. Its…maybe the worst thing I have ever seen. Ever.”

The Across the Universe actress isn’t one to shy away from conflict or to be afraid to tell it like it is. In October, Wood clapped back at Paris Hilton after she saw that the heiress had commented “That’s hot” on a photo of Millie Bobby Brown. Wood commented back, “she’s 15.”

In July, the actress slammed the way Stranger Things character Jim Hopper (David Harbour) behaves on the series. “You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings,” she tweeted at the time. “Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all.”

Wood, who previously opened up about surviving an abusive relationship, is vocal about a variety of topics, including domestic violence. The actress was engaged to musician Marilyn Manson in 2010, then married Jamie Bell. The actors split in 2014, after welcoming their son Jack, 5.