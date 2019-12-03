Why Seth Rogen’s Parents Aren’t Pressuring Him to Have Kids





Only time will tell! Seth Rogen’s parents aren’t pushing their son to start a family with his wife, Lauren Miller.

“Well, they have a dog,” Sandy Rogen told Us Weekly exclusively at the Workmen’s Circle Benefit Gala on Monday, December 2. “We’re waiting. We have grandchildren from our daughter, [Danya Rogen], so we’re OK.”

Her husband, Mark Rogen, agreed, adding, “We try not to pressure them. We think they’ll make the right decisions for themselves.”

The Freaks and Geeks alum and Miller, both 37, tied the knot in Sonoma, California, in October 2011. “The wedding was more laughs than anything else,” a source shared exclusively with Us at the time. “Every other line was a joke. The crowd couldn’t contain their laughter!”

In August 2018, the Emmy winner told Dax Shepard that he and the actress are “open” to having children. “It’s an active conversation. It’s something we talk about,” the actor explained on an episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast at the time. “I honestly think I would be good at it. I have much stupider friends who are good parents. We’ve gone from people who just haven’t had kids to people who don’t have kids. It honestly makes it more fun in some ways because it’s like, ‘Man, no one we know is doing this s–t. We can just do whatever we want.’”

As for Seth’s former Good Boys costars, they think he’d be a great father. “He’s always chill and I think we all know why,” Sam Richardson told Us in August. “Remember, my dad smoked weed all the time. I didn’t realize it until one day. … I was a teenager and then I had like a Ratatouille flashback and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what my dad was so chill.’ So it worked out for me.”

Keith L. Williams chimed in, saying that the This Is the End star’s son would grow up to a be “very laid-back” kid.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin