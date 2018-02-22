There’s one age-old piece of advice that Sex and the City alum Jason Lewis knows all too well: If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

The 36-year-old actor, who played Smith Jerrod on the HBO series, revealed in a new interview that he’s totally siding with Sarah Jessica Parker in her ongoing feud with their former costar Kim Cattrall, who played Lewis’ onscreen love Samantha Jones.

“I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional, and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them,” he said during an appearance on KTLA on Wednesday, February 21. “And I’m going to stop there because I’ve got nothing good to say.”

Though the former model made it pretty clear where he stands, one of the cohosts of the Los Angeles news program pressed a little further and asked him to confirm that he’s on Team Parker. “I might just have to say yeah,” Lewis responded. “What a gracious lady. She was always so good to me.”

When asked if his others costars were just as gracious, the Half Magic actor smiled and reiterated, “Sarah was amazing.”

The drama between Parker, 52, and Cattrall, 61, began in September after it was revealed that a third Sex and the City movie was no longer in the works. Fueled by their costar Willie Garson’s tweets, rumors began to swirl that the project was shelved due to Cattrall demanding a larger paycheck. The actress denied the claims on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in October, saying that her heart just “wasn’t in it.”

But the feud worsened in early February when Cattrall slammed Parker for sending condolences after the death of her brother, Christopher. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” the Modus star wrote on Instagram. “You are not my friend.”

Us Weekly later exclusively revealed that the two have been at odds since they started filming the second season of the Emmy-winning dramedy. A set source recalled, “They hated each other.”

