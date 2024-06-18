Shaboozey shed some tears onstage about a recent breakup while performing at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

While singing “Let it Burn” on Monday, June 17, Shaboozey, 29, started crying during his performance. “I’m sorry, I just had a breakup and this song gets me,” he said. “She was amazing and helped me grow, but now it’s over.”

Shaboozey took the stage at the Brand Innovators Gala Celebration at Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, the hottest party in town that kicked off Cannes Lions.

During his performance, Shaboozey was spotted taking shots with Brand Innovators CEO and cofounder Marc Sternberg while playing his smash summer hit, “A Bar (Tipsy),” as fans sang and danced the night away.

The rising country star also performed other hits like “Vegas” and “Beverly Hills” at the event.

While he gained a massive following from his collaboration with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter and his recent chart-topping singles, Shaboozey has been making music for years.

“[I was] exposed to music very early and [realized] how much I enjoyed listening to it,” Shaboozey told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “Watching videos and being fascinated with how it was made. Trying to understand the whole energy around music and the whole process around making music, visuals and telling stories.”

He added, “When I started music, I had so many dreams and aspirations [for] what I wanted to do beyond music. I used to put wanting to make movies, write books, and all these other things in front of making music. I just want to make sure I don’t lose that in the future. … I didn’t know any of this stuff was gonna happen.”

Speaking about his May album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, the artist told the outlet he wanted to craft a project that “people would listen to and feel connected to, to feel like this is the new artist we want to listen to for the next 20, 30, 50 years.”

After his “Robert Plant” and “Starfoxx” singles gained traction, Shaboozey released his debut studio album, Lady Wrangler, in 2018. second album, Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die, debuted in 2022.

“It’s all very organic,” Shaboozey told Harper’s Bazaar in May. “I just see things that inspire me, and I don’t think too much about why — I just follow my response. Whether it’s a vintage magazine, a movie, a pair of jeans or a classic car, I just pay attention to what it makes me feel, and somehow that gets translated into music.”