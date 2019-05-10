It wasn’t him! Shaggy sings Us a tune about his life. Read on to learn 25 things about the Wah Gwaan?! singer, including his time in the U.S. military, secret talent and more.

1. I live in Kingston, Jamaica, with my wonderful wife of 20 years, Rebecca [Packer].

2. I’ve collaborated with, written for and produced records for some of the most respected reggae musicians in the world, including Toots and the Maytals, as well as artists such as Sting, Janet Jackson and Chaka Khan.

3. I’m the only [living] certified diamond-selling reggae artist. I’m also one of the top-three-streamed reggae artists on Spotify.

4. The place I escape to when I need to clear my mind is Port Antonio, Jamaica.

5. My hidden talents are painting and sketching.

6. I’ve raised millions of dollars for the Bustamante Hospital for Children — the only children’s hospital in the English-speaking nations of the Caribbean — through my charity, Shaggy and Friends. Our next benefit concert is later this year in Jamaica.

7. My first job was working at a Baskin-Robbins.

8. Something I’d never do is not honor my word.

9. My biggest guilty pleasure is a Guinness-flavored ice cream called Devon stout.

10. The greatest piece of advice I’ve ever been given was from James Brown: “As long as you have your talent, you’re a rich man.”

11. I draw influences from life — I’m influenced by many people and taught by the world.

12. If I weren’t a musician, I’d do something philanthropic.

13. The first concert I ever went to was Yellowman with my friends.

14. I served four years in the U.S. Marines, including two tours in the Middle East as part of Operation Desert Storm [in 1991].

15. My worst personality trait is that, when I’m done, I’m done. No “let’s sit and talk about it” — I’ve moved on.

16. My first car was a Toyota Celica. I used to drive it from North Carolina to New York when I was in the military.

17. Before I go to sleep, I try to shut my mind down, and then I pray.

18. I wish I had the ability to not give a f—k!

19. “Tears in Heaven” [by Eric Clapton] is the song that always makes me cry.

20. My favorite book of all time is the Bible.

21. On my days off, I like to do nothing at all — and I mean, nothing!

22. My biggest pet peeve is neatness.

23. I’m a big practical joker.

24. I have no regrets. Everything is for a reason. Trust the universe.

25. ­I wish I recorded “Every Breath You Take” by The Police.

Shaggy’s latest single, “You” ft. Alexander Stewart, from his new album, Wah Gwaan?!, is available to listen to now.

