Setting the record straight. MJ Javid opened up about the possibility of her not returning to Shahs of Sunset amid her recent rift with BFF and costar Reza Farahan.

“The feud between Reza and me would never preclude me from doing my show,” the 46-year-old exclusively explained to Us Weekly. “Everyone knows I don’t run from confrontation. In fact, I’m the only one who actually faces them in front of cameras, and this issue would be no different.” (Talk of the best friends’ feud came after Farahan unfollowed Javid on social media.)

Javid added, with a nod to her recent health scare that landed her in the intensive care unit following the delivery of her first child: “He and I clearly have some things going on, and that should never have come before me being in ICU and birth of my son. What I can say is that before I went into the hospital, we were fine.”

The reality star’s clarification comes less than a week after Page Six reported that though filming for season 8 of the hit Bravo series has begun filming, Javid has yet to sign her contract. Farahan, 45, previously served as Javid’s “man of honor” at her April 2018 wedding to Tommy Feight.

Javid and Feight welcomed their son, Shams, in April, and shortly after, explained to Us why she was admitted to the ICU after giving birth.

“During my delivery, I lost two thirds of my body’s blood supply, requiring 19 units of blood during the surgery, then [was] intubated and placed in ICU from having significant fluid in my lungs after my C-section,” the new mom told Us.

Feight, for his part, spoke out in an Instagram video the day after their son was born. “The night my son was born was the worst night of my life,” he said. “My wife had a ton of complications. She was in surgery for, like, five hours. [The doctors] didn’t tell me nothing, but they’re amazing … They saved a life. She’s still in ICU. She still hasn’t held her baby yet, [but] that should probably happen later today.”

Despite the scare, Feight noted that he was “the happiest guy on Earth.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!