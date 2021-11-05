Shailene Woodley Shares Cryptic Message Amid Aaron Rodgers' Vaccine Drama

Read between the lines. As Aaron Rodgers faces backlash after revealing that he didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, seemingly had her own thoughts on the matter.

Woodley, 29, shared a since-deleted quote via Instagram on Friday, November 5, that read, “Calm seas may bring you peace, but storms are where you’ll find your power,” according to Page Six.

The Big Little Lies alum’s alleged social media post comes amid Rodgers, 37, claiming that he “didn’t lie” about his vaccination status after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

“The league was fully aware of it upon my return to the Packers,” the quarterback explained during an episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday while addressing his one-game suspension.

Rodgers, who clarified that he is not “some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther,” said he provided the NFL with “over 500 pages of research” to backup his decision not to get the vaccine. One of the reasons that stopped the football player from complying with the vaccination policy included an allergy to an ingredient in the shot.

“On the CDC’s own website, it says should you have an allergy to any of these ingredients, you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines,” he noted, adding that his only option was the Johnson & Johnson shot, which he was concerned about because of “some really difficult times and physical abnormalities” that he heard some patients experienced.

Rodgers, who announced in February that he was engaged to Woodley, referenced fatherhood as another reason why he couldn’t commit to getting the vaccine.

“The next great chapter of my life, I believe, is being a father and it’s something that I care about a lot,” he shared on Friday. “And to my knowledge, there’s been zero long-term studies around sterility or fertility issues around the vaccine, so that was definitely something that I was worried about and it went through my mind.”

The couple initially sparked romance rumors in July 2020. Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating in February.

“They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic,” a source told Us at the time.

Days later, Rodgers revealed that they had reached a new milestone in their relationship.

“I got engaged and played some of the best football of my career,” he announced while accepting an award for the 2020 NFL football season.

Four months later, the Divergent star discussed the speed with which their romance progressed because of the virus.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” Woodley explained to Shape Magazine in June. “We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”