‘Shameless’ Star Ethan Cutkosky Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Ethan Cutkosky was arrested in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday, November 1, for driving under the influence, authorities confirmed to the Associated Press.

Burbank Police Department Sgt. John Pfrommer told the news agency that the Shameless star, 18, was pulled over at approximately 10:30 p.m. after his orange BMW was spotted straddling traffic lanes. He was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests.

The AP reported that Cutkosky was released on $5,000 bail in the early hours of Thursday, November 2. The results of his blood-alcohol tests are still pending. According to CBS Los Angeles, officers conducting a traffic stop smelled marijuana coming from the star’s car, and he admitted to smoking the drug earlier in the night.

Us Weekly has reached out to Cutkosky’s rep and the Burbank Police Department for comment.

Cutkosky has played Carl Gallagher — the second youngest son of William H. Macy‘s character, Frank Gallagher — on the Showtime dramedy since it premiered in January 2011. Cutkosky’s character is known for having a rebellious side and even found himself in a juvenile detention center at one point in the series.

Prior to his role on Shameless, the actor appeared in The Unborn, Conviction and a 2013 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

