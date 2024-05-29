Shania Twain has shone a light on Taylor Swift’s talents once again.

The Queen of Country Pop, 58, has nothing but praise for Swift, 34, and believes Swift’s influence on the music industry is as significant as her own.

“I know that she’s doing the same in her own right for other young artists coming up behind her, because she is a very brave artist and a very, very hard working one,” Twain said in an interview with Extra that was published on Tuesday, May 28. “She’s a fabulous example for anybody coming up behind her.”

Twain detailed how her early wardrobe choices, which included skin-baring midriffs and pop-inspired theatrics, may have ruffled feathers at the time, but it eventually helped artists like Swift express themselves.

“When the artists themselves speak, [and] reference me, or they’re showing respect or when we talk, they share that it inspired them to feel more liberated,” Twain said. “[It] gave them a little more of a sense of self-confidence in taking those chances … that’s a huge compliment.”

She added that when Swift, who has spoken openly and even written about Twain’s influence on her career in the past, references Twain these days, “it really warms” Twain’s heart and makes her “very happy.”

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” hitmaker recently commented on Swift’s work ethic during an April interview for Haute Living. Twain, who performed with Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards, detailed her admiration for Swift’s career devotion.

“She is living an exhausting existence, but she’s dedicated and committed to herself, to her art, and her work,” Twain said. “It isn’t even about ambition, though I’m sure that most people would call her ambitious.”

In 2010, the “Shake It Off” singer gushed about her idol at the CMA Fest, formerly named CMA Music Festival.

“I remember when I was a little kid, I used to see Shania Twain and I just remember thinking if I ever got a chance, by some crazy streak of luck to be on a stage, I’d want to do as much as I could to say thank you,” Swift said.

Even further back, Swift wrote a 2008 blog about how meeting Twain was one of the highlights of her career.

“Shania Twain walked up and introduced herself to me. Shania Twain, as in the reason I wanted to do this in the first place,” she gushed over their initial interaction. “Shania Twain, as in the most impressive and independent and confident and successful female artist ever to hit country music.”

Swift added, “She walked up to me and said she wanted to meet me and tell me I was doing a great job. She was so beautiful, guys. She really is that beautiful. All the while, I was completely star struck.”