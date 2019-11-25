It’s Taylor Swift’s night and she’ll keep dancing if she wants to! Us Weekly has the exclusive details from the 29-year-old musician’s evening after she was named the Artist of the Decade at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24.

“I guess what I’m trying to say is that all any of the artists, or really anyone in this room, wants is to create something that will last. Whatever it is in life. The fact that this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work and of art and of fun and of memories, all that matters to me is the memories that I’ve had with you guys, with you the fans over the years,” Swift told her fans after performing a melody of her greatest hits, including “Love Story, “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space” and more.

The “Lover” songstress continued: “Guys, we’ve had fun, incredible, exhilarating times together and may it continue. Thank you for being the reason why I am on this stage. From the very first day of my career until tonight, I love you with all of my heart. Thank you for everything.”

While Swift, who set a record for all-time wins at the AMAs on Sunday, played coy about her “complicated” year at the end of her speech, she kept the party going at the end of the show. Viewers saw host Ciara bring the Grammy winner on stage at the end of the broadcast after Shania Twain performed, but they didn’t see the three women jam out to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” with Twain’s dancers before exiting the stage for good.

