It’s officially over. Shannen Doherty has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option,” Doherty’s rep, Leslie Sloane, told People on Friday, April 21, claiming that Iswarienko’s agent was “intimately involved” in their split.

The pair, who tied the knot in October 2011, initially separated in January, according to documents obtained by TMZ; the outlet was first to report the news. The Charmed alum, 52, is allegedly requesting spousal support.

Earlier on Friday, Doherty took to social media to share a cryptic message about life and relationships. “The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. While she announced she was in remission in February 2017, Doherty confirmed that the cancer was back — and in stage IV — during an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this year.

In August 2016, the Heathers star praised Iswarienko for lending her strength and support while she battled the illness. “My marriage was always strong, but it’s made my marriage a thousand times stronger,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. He’s never missed a chemo. He’s never missed a sick day.”

She recalled telling the Ohio native she had cancer for the first time, sharing that he was waiting in the driveway for her after telling him the news over the phone.

[He] hugged me and said, ‘We are going to get through this. You are going to be OK. We are going to get through this, you’re strong and you’re powerful and you’re not going anywhere,’” she explained to the outlet. “‘You have so much to do in your life. We are going to get through it as a family.'”

The following month, she took to social media to gush over Iswarienko for lending his support.

“Kurt has stood by my side thru sickness and makes me feel more loved now than ever,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the twosome from their wedding day. “I would walk any path with this man. Take any bullet for him and slay every dragon to protect him. He is my soul mate. My other half. I am blessed.”

The Tennessee native shared at the time that her vows “never meant more to me than they do now” adding that their Malibu wedding was “exceptional because we committed for better or worse, in sickness or in health to love and cherish one another.”

Three years later, however, Doherty revealed that the duo had been going through some “growing pains” before cancer “solidified” their relationship.

“We would lock horns on things, and instead of resolving it, we wouldn’t speak for a couple of days,” she told People in August 2019. “We don’t let a night go by mad at each other. … Kurt and I look at each other with such profound respect now. He was my rock in every way possible, and he made sure I knew how much he loved and valued me. We have a much deeper appreciation [for each other] now, and a much larger capacity for forgiveness.”

Prior to her romance with the film producer, Doherty was married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994. She later moved on with Rick Soloman and the pair tied the knot in 2002 but annulled their marriage less than a year after their nuptials.